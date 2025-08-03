‘We already know': What Shashi Tharoor said on Vice President race, and what he hopes for NDA to do

As the race to elect the next Vice President of India intensifies following Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday that the result is all but decided, and it evidently favours the ruling BJP-led NDA. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the outcome of the Vice Presidential election is already decided.(PTI)

“All we know is that it will be somebody whom the ruling party nominates, as we already know the composition of the electorate,” Tharoor said, speaking to reporters.

He added, "We hope they consult the Opposition, too, but who knows?"

The Kerala MP has been making headlines for reported friction with his party Congress, particularly after he was chosen by the Modi government for the multi-party delegations to take India's anti-terror message to foreign countries after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's strikes against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

The Congress took exception to the way he was chosen without asking the party; and then to his praise for Modi on that trip to the US and other countries.

Despite his being a former global diplomat and a minister in the Congress-led UPA government before Narendra Modi came to power, his party did not list him as a speaker when Parliament debated on Operation Sindoor over the past week.

Tharoor had simply said “maunvrat” (vow of silence) when asked about not being among the speakers.

Jagdeep Dhankhar suddenly resigned amid the debate — reasons are still a subject of speculation — necessitating the election.

Explaining the mechanics of the Vice Presidential election, Tharoor noted that, unlike the Presidential vote, which includes state assemblies, the Vice President is elected solely by members of Parliament.

Despite the NDA's evident numerical edge, he said he hoped that the Opposition would also be consulted in the process.

Vice Presidential election

The election for the post of Vice President will be held on September 9 and is set to be a keen contest with the Congress-led Opposition likely to field a common candidate to take on the BJP-led NDA which has the numbers on its side.

If necessary, the polling will take place in room number F-101, Vasudha, on the first floor of the Parliament building on September 9 between 10 am and 5 pm. The results will be announced on the same day.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's surprise resignation on July 21 marked the first time an incumbent had stepped down mid-term and did not seek a higher office. At the time of his resignation, Dhankhar had over two years of tenure left.

Electoral college for the VP election

The Electoral College for the election comprises members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote.

This means 233 elected and 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, and 543 members of the Lok Sabha.

There are currently five vacancies in Rajya Sabha and one in Lok Sabha, pegging the effective strength of the electoral college at 782.