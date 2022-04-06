Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor posts photo of BJP's constitution on foundation day, asks…
india news

Shashi Tharoor posts photo of BJP's constitution on foundation day, asks…

Shashi Tharoor shared the photo of the first page of BJP's constitution and said there is nothing on its first page that the party actually believes in or practices.
Shashi Tharoor wished BJP on its 42nd foundation day.&nbsp;(ANI)
Shashi Tharoor wished BJP on its 42nd foundation day. (ANI)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 11:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday posted the screenshot of the first page of the BJP constitution as he wished the party on the 42nd foundation day and asked whether the constitution is one of the party's 'jumlas' as the party does not seem to follow any of the ideals enshrined there, Tharoor observed. "Or was even this document one of your fabled jumlas?" Tharoor took a dig.

"Happy birthday BJP! You turn 42 today. Isn’t it time to start living up to your own Constitution? There seems to be nothing on its first page that you actually believe in or practice…. Or was even this document one of your fabled jumlas?" the Congress MP tweeted.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party is pledged to build up India as a strong and prosperous nation, which is modern, progressive and enlightened in outlook, the objective of the party stated, in the image shared by Tharoor.

This comes as PM Modi in his address to the party workers on the occasion of the foundation day took a jibe at the Congress and other regional parties as he said BJP stands for 'rashtra bhakti', while its rivals stand for 'parivar bhakti'. Parties dedicated to further family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states, PM Modi said.

Union home minister Amit Shah said that the journey of the party has been about national service while the party has worked for the fulfilment of the aspirations of the poor, farmers, downtrodden and women who faced deprivation for seven decades. "Salute to all the great leaders who made the BJP a banyan tree on the party's 42nd 'Sthapna Diwas (foundation day)'. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi and JP Nadda, the BJP is marching ahead with the welfare of the people and the progress of the nation. I wish all the party workers a Happy Foundation Day," Shah said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shashi tharoor
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out