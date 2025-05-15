Shashi Tharoor reacts to Congress' Lakshman Rekha warning: ‘Spoke as an Indian’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday stated that he had supported the BJP-led central government on Operation Sindoor as an Indian citizen, and was not his party's spokesperson after reports emerged that senior party leaders believed he had crossed a “Lakshman Rekha.” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that he had spoken about Operation Sindoor in a personal capacity and not as a party spokesperson.(Jitender Gupta)

Tharoor said, "At this time, at a time of conflict, I spoke as an Indian. I never pretended to speak for anyone else. I am not a spokesperson for the party. I am not the government spokesperson. Whatever I have said, you may agree or disagree with that, blame it on me individually, and that's fine."

Tharoor stated that he was expressing his personal views at a time where it was important for everyone to come together as Indians, especially on an international level.

He said, “I made it very clear that I am expressing my personal views. It was really a contribution to the national discourse, at a time when it was very important for us to rally around the flag, especially internationally. There was a relative lack of our point of view being heard, particularly in the US, Europe, and the Middle East.”

When asked about reports that senior party leaders were disappointed with his remarks, he said, “People are entirely free to reject my point of view. I have received no communication from the party; all I am seeing is media reports.”

Congress says Tharoor crossed ‘Lakshman Rekha’

The Congress Working Committee made it on Wednesday had warned members to toe the party line and not air individual views.

"We are a democratic party and people keep expressing their opinions, but this time, Tharoor has crossed the lakshman rekha," a senior party leader was quoted saying as per news agency PTI.

Congress' general communications secretary Jairam Ramesh also addressed Tharoor's comments during a media briefing and said, "That is his opinion. When Mr. Tharoor speaks, it is his view and it is not the stand of the party."

Tharoor has slammed US President Donald Trump over his comments claiming credit of an India Pakistan ceasefire, which goes against the Congress party's stance, who have been questioning PM Modi over Trump's comments.