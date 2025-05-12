Shashi Tharoor shuts down online trolls against Vikram Misri: ‘Who on earth could…’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has strongly defended foreign secretary Vikram Misri in the wake of a social media backlash targeting the diplomat after the announcement of a ceasefire “understanding” between India and Pakistan. Shashi Tharoor supports Vikram Misri amid online trolling(ANI)

In an interview with NDTV, Tharoor termed the online attacks against Misri as “preposterous” and praised the seasoned envoy for his composed and effective handling of what he described as “one of the most tense moments in recent India-Pakistan relations.”

He went on to extend his praise to Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofia Qureshi, both of whom were involved in press conferences in the days after Operation Sindoor. He said the officers “spoke very calmly and professionally without any hysteria,” calling their conduct “wonderfully impressive.”

“I think young Vikram Misri has done an outstanding job,” Shashi Tharoor said, commending the foreign secretary's commitment and professionalism. “He has worked very hard, very long hours, and is an extremely hardworking and effective voice for India.”

Expressing disbelief over the backlash, Tharoor said, “I can't understand who on earth would troll and why? What could they be critical of, and what could these people have done differently or better?”

India-Pakistan ceasefire and online trolls

Amid heightened tensions following India's targeted strikes on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, Misri has played a central role in communicating India's strategic position during the crisis.

However, on 10 May, after announcing that India and Pakistan had reached an agreement to completely halt military action on land, sea, and in the air, Misri became the target of coordinated trolling on social media.

The online attacks included accusations questioning his patriotism and even escalated to the doxxing of personal information about his family.

Leaders, diplomats condemn online trolls

A growing number of political leaders and former diplomats have spoken out in defence of foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted a strong message of support on X, describing Misri as “a decent, honest, hard-working diplomat working tirelessly for our nation.” He reminded critics that civil servants act under the directives of elected governments.

“Our civil servants work under the executive—this must be remembered—and they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by the executive or any political leadership running Watan E Aziz,” Owaisi wrote.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav echoed similar sentiments, warning that such “baseless and hateful statements” could discourage dedicated officers. “It is the government's responsibility to make decisions – not individual officers,” Yadav said.

“Some anti-social criminal elements are openly crossing all limits of abusive language against the officer and his family, but neither the BJP government nor any of its ministers are coming forward to protect his honour and respect or discussing possible action against those who make such unwanted posts,” he added.

Former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao (Menon) also weighed in, calling the trolling campaign “utterly shameful” and condemning the doxxing of Misri’s family.

“A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification,” she posted on X.

“Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop—stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down,” Rao said.

As of now, the ministry of external affairs has not issued an official statement on the controversy.