Shashi Tharoor to court: Cause of Sunanda’s death not established
- Tharoor, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, contended that Pushkar was already in bad health before arriving in the national capital on the day of her death.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday told a Delhi court that doctors have not been able to ascertain the cause of death or establish whether his wife, Sunanda Pushkar, died by suicide, adding that the case of abetment to suicide against him was nothing but a figment of imagination of the police.
Tharoor, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, contended that Pushkar was already in bad health before arriving in the national capital on the day of her death.
Pahwa said there was enough evidence to show that Pushkar boarded the plane on a wheelchair and continued to use it till the time she reached her hotel room. “In January 2014, she was not a healthy person. A lady who can’t walk, who was on a wheelchair, who had autoimmune disease, they say such a lady is fit,” Pahwa told the court.
Pushkar, 51, was found dead in a hotel room on January 17, 2014, after which police charged her husband and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for abetment to suicide, among other charges.
Tharoor has consistently denied all charges, calling them preposterous and motivated.
On May 14, 2018, Tharoor said in a tweet: “ I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet & intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part...If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police....!”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, thunderstorms likely over central India for next 5 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor to court: Cause of Sunanda’s death not established
- Tharoor, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, contended that Pushkar was already in bad health before arriving in the national capital on the day of her death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMIM prevents BJP from returning to power in Gujarat’s 2002 epicentre Godhra
- The BJP won 18 seats in the 44-member Godhra Municipality, yet it could not return to power since AIMIM decided to a back a group of 17 winning independents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T Department detects ₹400-cr black income after raids in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key sectors must be made disaster-resilient: PM Modi
- Systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines and aviation networks cover the globe, and the effect of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across countries, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 removed from flight for flouting Covid-19 norms
- Four on a flight from Jammu to New Delhi on Tuesday were deboarded after being charged as ‘disruptive’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stop 2nd surge to prevent pan-Indian outbreak: Modi
- CMs ask for opening vaccination drive to more people, higher supply to boost pace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CJI’s final push for collegium to appoint 1st SC judge in his tenure
- Those being considered for elevation to the top court include chief justices of three high courts and two women high court judges.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress built sub-standard buildings: Puri on Central Vista criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once a Cong bastion in Puducherry, Yanam to witness a close contest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea: Jarkiholi probe against Nirbhaya Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypolls a chance for CM to recover lost heft: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M) took right approach in Sabarimala case: Yechury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food output to set new record this year despite pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox