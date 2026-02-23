‘Shedding colonial mindset’: President Murmu unveils Rajagopalachari's statue in place of Lutyens' at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a bust of India's Indepenence hero Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, replacing that of architect Edwin Lutyens, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Murmu hailed it as an initiative towards “shedding colonial mindset.” President Droupadi Murmu unveils the sculpture of the first and only Indian Governor-General of independent India, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, at Rashtrapati Bhavan (PTI) The newly unveiled bust of C Rajagopalachari has been placed near the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap. Following the event, the President's official X handle posted, "This initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of the colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India's culture, heritage, timeless traditions and honouring those who served Bharat Mata with their extraordinary contributions." C Rajagopalachari was the first and last Indian Governor-General of independent India.

Several dignitaries were also present on the occasion, including Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan and Union ministers JP Nadda, S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and family members of 'Rajaji'. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the unveiling and celebrations of the 'Rajaji Festival'. During his monthly address ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Modi said that the nation is leaving the symbols of slavery behind and beginning to relate to the Indian culture. PM Modi calls it ‘commendable effort’ PM Modi also reacted to the event, calling it a commendable effort" to shed “colonial mindset.”