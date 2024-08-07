'Sheikh Hasina to continue Delhi stay for some more time’: Son Sajeeb Wazed

Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed will continue to stay in Delhi for 'some more time,' according to her son and once adviser, Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy(Twitter)

“These are all rumours. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while,” Joy, who is based in the United States, told German news outlet Detusche Welle (DW), when asked about his mother's reported plans to seek asylum in a ‘third country.’

“My sister is with her,” he added, referring to Saima Wazed, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia, which has its headquarters in Delhi.

Hasina, Bangladesh's longest-serving premier who was in her record fifth term, resigned and left her nation for India on Monday afternoon, arriving at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Hindon base in Ghaziabad near Delhi in the evening.

The now-former PM, who, it is said, was adamant about continuing but was convinced by Joy to resign, arrived in India with her sister Sheikh Rehana, a British citizen. Tulip Siddiq, Rehana's daughter and Hasina's niece, is a British parliamentarian.

However, Sheikh Hasina's reported plan to seek asylum in the UK or the US seem to have hit a roadblock, with the UK Home Office saying that there is ‘no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK for asylum or temporary refuge.’ The US, meanwhile, is reported to have revoked her visa.

Finland and the UAE are two other alternatives she is believed to considering for asylum.

A student-led anti-quota movement led to her resignation in Bangladesh, followed by escape.

(With PTI inputs)