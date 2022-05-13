Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed tributes: Indian politicians condole UAE prez's death
india news

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed tributes: Indian politicians condole UAE prez's death

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he is “deeply saddened” by the passing of UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has “always kept cordial relations with Kerala”.
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa died Friday, May 13, 2022, the government's state-run news agency announced in a brief statement. He was 73. (AP Photo/WAM, File)
Updated on May 13, 2022 05:50 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Condolences poured in from the Indian political fraternity following the passing away of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. Union minister and leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to “extend his deepest condolences to the Royal family and the people of UAE” as he remembered Sheikh Khalifa as a “strong and visionary leader”.

“Received with profound grief, the news of the death of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A strong and visionary leader, he steered the UAE through pathbreaking reforms making it an oasis of prosperity,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

In another tweet, Goyal said that Sheikh Khalifa's contribution in “fostering deeper India-UAE ties cannot be overstated”.

“At a time when we have set sail on a new phase of our ties, Sheikh Khalifa's departure will be strongly felt. I extend my deepest condolences to the Royal family & the people of UAE in this hour of grief,” the minister's post on the micro-blogging site read.

RELATED STORIES

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to the family of Sheikh Khalifa and to the people of the UAE. “He will be fondly remembered as a visionary leader who brought rapid development to the UAE,” Gandhi tweeted.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he is “deeply saddened” by the passing of the UAE president, who has “always kept cordial relations with Kerala”.

“He was a visionary leader who played a key role in modernising the Emirates. His contributions will be remembered forever,” Vijayan tweeted.

Local media quoting the Ministry of Presidential Affairs reported the demise of UAE's President. He was 73 years old.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced 40 days of mourning for Sheikh Khalifa's demise, the Khaleej Times reported.

Flags will be flown at half-mast and ministries, departments, federal and local institutions will suspend work starting Friday, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united arab emirates uae rahul gandhi piyush goyal pinarayi vijayan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP