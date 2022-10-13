'Sher aya' chants welcome PM Modi in Himachal at Vande Bharat launch | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was greeted with ‘sher aya’ (tiger has come) slogans as hundreds gathered on the streets of Una in Himachal Pradesh when the former lagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train.

Besides the usual “Modi” and “Jai Shri Ram” chants, the crowd were heard saying "Dekho Dekho Kaun Aaya, Sher Aaya Sher Aaya" (see who has come, tiger it is).

As the PM waved at the gathering, the chanting grew louder. A video shared by news agency ANI showed several people, including senior citizens, women and youngsters, can be seen waving BJP flags. Many people could also be seen taking pictures and making videos.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur, Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur were also present on the occasion.

This is the first Vande Bharat train for the hill state, which is set to see assembly elections soon.

With the launch of the new service, the travel time between Delhi and Chandigarh would be brought down to three hours from next week.

The high-speed train accelerates to 100km per hour in 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

