In special gesture, President Murmu gets all-women guard of honour from Tripura Police

Published on Oct 12, 2022 07:05 PM IST

Droupadi Murmu interacted with women tea workers at Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala, nearly 20km from the state capital.

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

President Droupadi Murmu was on Wednesday accorded an all-women "guard of honour" in a special gesture by the Tripura Police on her arrival in Agartala. Murmu, India's first tribal woman president, is on her maiden two-day visit to Tripura and Assam.

"In a special gesture, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded an all women Guard of Honour by Tripura Police on her arrival in Agartala," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with pictures of the event.

Earlier in the day, the President interacted with women tea workers at Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala, nearly 20km from the state capital. "Delighted to interact with women tea workers of Durgabari Tea Estate. They represent the state's social diversity and seem satisfied with welfare initiatives for them. I urged them to focus on the education of their children, particularly girls," the President wrote in a tweet.

Murmu also inaugurated the newly built Tripura judicial academy and unveiled a model of Tripura’s first National Law University.

The President is expected to virtually inaugurate an MLA hostel and launch a bunch of projects from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan before attending an event at the Agartala town hall in the evening.

On Thursday, she is scheduled to inaugurate two passenger trains, including the extension of Guwahati-Kolkata Express from Agartala and the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express till Manipur’s Thangsang. Later, she will visit Tripurasundari temple in Gomati district and then head to Assam.

(With agency inputs)

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
