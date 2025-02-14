Shillong’s music scene shines with Ed Sheeran concert, tourism growth

Shillong: As dusk settled over the Shillong mountains on Wednesday, over 30,000 music lovers gathered to watch Ed Sheeran perform, who is in India as part of The Mathematics Tour. Over 30,000 music lovers gathered to see Ed Sheeran on Wednesday (Mark Surridge)

Belting out hits like Shivers, I’m a Mess, Photograph, and Happier, the British singer-songwriter captivated his fans with a loop station—a technique that allows him to build entire songs live on stage.

Unlike traditional concerts that rely on backing tracks or a full band, Sheeran layers beats, melodies, and harmonies in real time, ensuring that no two performances are ever the same. This signature style has earned him a dedicated fanbase and makes each concert a unique experience.

Shillong, often referred to as India’s rock music capital, is hitting all the right notes, with international artists like Bryan Adams, Akon, and Clean Bandit having performed in the city towards the end of 2024. Now, Ed Sheeran has been added to the list.

With the state government investing ₹4,000 crore in music tourism infrastructure, the city appears all set to become a popular destination for concerts.

Meghalaya governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar, while addressing the Republic Day function at the Polo Grounds, said his government is working to double the state’s GDP (gross domestic product) and make it a USD 10 billion economy by 2028. And substantial investments have been made in improving the tourism infrastructure that is underway at key tourist locations.

He said that work on the Shillong Peak Ropeway Project has been initiated, redevelopment of two projects for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) infrastructure at Mawkhanu and Umiam lake are under process and around 600 homestays have come up in the state under the Meghalaya Tourism Homestay Scheme.

To accommodate the expected influx of domestic and international tourists, the Shillong Airport runway is being expanded.

Also Read: Govt releases Meghalaya Tourism Policy, minister says ‘it will be a game changer’

Apart from the significant investments being made in hotels, homestays, and state-of-the-art event spaces to meet the growing demand for accommodations, the government is also supporting local talent through the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP).

The government is providing performance opportunities and financial backing to emerging artists, ensuring that homegrown talent thrives on international stages.

“Music is not just an art form in Meghalaya; it is an integral part of our identity and a powerful engine for economic growth. By bringing international stars like Ed Sheeran to Shillong, we are not only celebrating our musical heritage but also creating new avenues for employment and business. Our investment in infrastructure and local talent is a step towards making Meghalaya the cultural heartbeat of India,” said chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

As live music concerts make a return after the pandemic, and with a surge in tourists visiting Shillong, the local economy is experiencing a positive ripple effect.

In 2022, the state welcomed over 1.2 million tourists, where as in 2024, the Cherry Blossom Festival alone attracted more than 50,000 visitors, generating a ₹12 crore investment.

According to 2023-2024 data collected by the state government, every ₹1 spent on a concert ticket results in an additional ₹4-5 in local economic activity, benefiting sectors like hospitality, transport, and retail.

Tourism director Cyril Diengdoh, who had said the government is expecting the tourism revenue to increase to ₹12,000 crore by 2028 while addressing the 2023 International Tourism Mart in Shillong, added, “The state’s tourism industry was valued at ₹1,600 crore in 2022, with expectations of a 10% annual growth rate from 2024 onwards. The government also aims to boost annual tourist footfall to 20 lakh by 2028. This target underscores the importance of music events in shaping the region’s economic landscape.”

From local food vendors and homestays to transport services, the economic impact of live music concerts in Meghalaya extends far beyond just ticket sales.

“What I earn in half a month during regular days, I make in just one day during concerts. Fans love to grab affordable, tasty treats while enjoying the music. My average sales is around ₹2,000 per day, but on concert days, it shoots up to close to ₹50,000,” Charles Lyngdoh, a local food vendor, shared.

Bahduh Mukhim, a local homestay owner, told HT that during concerts, rooms sell out well in advance for ten times the usual rate (between ₹2,500- ₹2,800). “This helps me recover from the lean months,” he said.

Shillong is known for its passionate local musicians, deep-rooted rock and blues music, live music concerts and festivals like NH7 Weekender, Sunburn, Bloomverse. Last year, Alan Walker performed at Shillong as part of his “Walkerworld India Tour” in September, DJ R3HAB at the Cherry Blossom festival and of course the legendary ‘Bob Dylan of India’- Lou Majaw, who at 70 still sets the stage on fire. Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys who is on ‘Who I Am’ 2025 Tour is all set to lit up Shillong in March.