Shimla Police probes CM's ‘missing samosas’, tourists flock to hotel for snack

The controversy surrounding the Samosa that were to be served to Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and allegedly went missing subsequently has become the subject of much discussion. The case of the 'missing samosas' are now being investigated by the CID wing of the police. Shimla CID investigate ‘missing Samosas’, tourists flock to hotel for the snack

While politicians spar over the samosa the humble snack has become the talk of the hill town, especially the version that is made by the Hotel Radisson in Shimla. The Hotel had been given the order for supplying the Samosa for a function at the CID branch to be attended by SM Sukhu. These samosas then went missing and the CID called for an enquiry.

Chef Rajiv Bhardwaj, the culinary artist behind this creation and a chef at Shimla's Radisson Hotel says the hotel had complied with the order given to them.

"We had served 21 samosas to the CID branch of Himachal Pradesh Police which were to be served to the Chief Minister. The pack was given on their order in which there were only three packs. One samosa of our three plates is available for ₹350 plus tax," he explained.

Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, DG CID said the CID had only asked its team about what had happened and it was an internal matter.

"This is completely an internal matter of the CID. It should not be politicised. The CM does not eat samosas... We have not given notice to anyone. We have just said to find out what happened. The government has nothing to do with this... We will find out how this information was leaked," he said.

Amidst all the political furore, the Radisson's signature samosa, filled with khoya paneer and potatoes, has become a culinary sensation not only in Shimla but across India.

Chef Bharadwaj is thrilled by the sudden popularity. "I am a chef and have been working as a chef for the last 18 years and am in the hotel industry. This time our samosa has gained so much popularity, it has got so much limelight," he said. "We did not get this much popularity even when I made the Guinness Book of World Records by making khichdi in Tata Pani in 2019."

Chef Rajiv's record-setting feat with khichdi brought him recognition, but this samosa has stirred a level of buzz he had never anticipated.

"The demand for this samosa has increased a lot among the foreign and Indian tourists who have come to Hotel Radisson Shimla, and they are liking it," he noted.

Susan Hopkins, a visitor from Birmingham, UK, shared her excitement: "For me, this was a great experience. Samosa is a very good experience. I have never eaten this kind of samosa before." Although she often orders samosas from UK food stalls, she was intrigued by the local buzz around Radisson's samosa. "When I came to know that samosa is the talk of the town here, I ordered this samosa and enjoyed it. I'm recommending it to everyone," she added.

Her husband, David Hopkins, was equally impressed. "This filled samosa, which is served as a deep-fried pastry, is a very good experience for me. The feeling I'm getting in Radisson's samosa is something I have never experienced," he said, appearing visibly delighted with the experience.

The fame of the samosa even drew Indian tourists from other states, like Neeraj from Gujarat. "When I came to know that samosa is popular, I said that I have never experienced such a feeling," he stated. Enamoured by the samosa's unique appeal, he added, "Seeing the speciality of the samosa, I ordered it and went to Shimla, especially for the samosa. It's a dish that everyone should enjoy," said Neeraj.T

The Samosa may have kicked off a political storm but it has also rekindled interest in the humble snack and its special preparation at the Shimla Hotel.