PM Modi to attend Shinzo Abe's funeral tomorrow, meet counterpart Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for Tokyo on Monday evening to attend the state funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, scheduled on Tuesday. During his visit to the nation, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, a statement by the external affairs ministry said.

“A champion of India-Japan friendship and a personal friend of PM Modi, PM Abe will always be remembered as one of our own,” spokesperson of external affairs ministry Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter while revealing PM Modi's itinerary.

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra confirmed the same at a special briefing earlier in the day. He said that relevant people “involved from the two sides (India and Japan) will be available and [will] participate in these discussions”.

“It will take into account, a quick overview analysis of the overall relationship, its current status, its trajectory, its progress and the measures that both nations take it further. It will reaffirm our continued commitment and strong efforts that stakeholders on both sides continue to make - to promote and progress this relationship,” Kwatra added.

The foreign secretary stated that the total duration of PM Modi's visit to Japan is between 12 and 16 hours, and ruled out queries on bilateral meetings besides the one with Kishida. It is to be noted that Quad leaders will be present at the state funeral of Abe.

"During this visit, PM Modi will have the opportunity to participate with representatives of 100 other countries, as I said, along with 20 Heads of States and Governments to participate in the state funeral. Also, along with that, PM Modi will have the opportunity to meet…Mrs Abe to convey his condolences in person to the country, to the leadership and [her]," he added.

PM Modi and Abe had developed a personal bond through their meetings and interactions spanning over a decade, which began with the Indian PM's visit to Japan in 2007 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. The two leaders elevated the ties between India and Japan to Special Strategic and Global Partnership status in 2014.

Abe was assassinated on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech. His funeral will the second state event for a former Japanese prime minister since the second World War. Nearly 20,000 police officers will be deployed for the event, higher than 18,000 personnel who were deployed at the time of Quad summit in May, Japan media reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

