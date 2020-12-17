Shiv Sena rejects logic for scrapping Parliament’s winter session, offers own

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 13:31 IST

Shiv Sena on Thursday targeted the central government over cancelling of the winter session of the Parliament and said that the BJP-led government does not want to face questions over ongoing farmers’ protest, the state of the economy and on Chinese intrusion in Ladakh and therefore it cancelled the session under the pretext of Covid-19 situation.

Additionally, the editorial published in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday said that the BJP government has shut the temple of democracy.

It questioned Centre’s logic of protection from Covid-19 citing holding of Bihar elections and huge public rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi and his government are giving inspiration to people to fight coronavirus but they themselves are running away. It is not true that the winter session of the Parliament was cancelled due to the unprecedented Covid situation because Bihar elections were held under the same situation. Prime Minister Modi addressed rallies, with thousands of people attending. Seeing the work that BJP chief JP Nadda has started in West Bengal, it seems Covid has passed West Bengal,” the editorial said.

Saamana editorial said that the opposition party (the BJP) in Maharashtra attacked the government for only holding a two-day long winter session of the State legislature but it seems that “BJP’s policies on democracy changes according to its convenience and States.”

The editorial added that while the pandemic rages, the world has not stopped. It cited British PM Boris Johnson’s acceptance of the invitation for being part of the Republic Day celebrations in India.

“During Covid-19, the USA held presidential elections where Trump lost and Biden won. Covid did not halt the elections in a big democracy. But we do not let a four-day winter session take place. America held elections that led to change of power; this is a superpower’s democracy, [While] we have put a lock on the biggest temple of democracy,” the editorial said.