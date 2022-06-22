Shiv Sena's ultimatum to MLAs; Sanjay Raut says, 'No decision unless...'

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to all MLAs asking them to attend the 5pm meeting at chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence failing which the absent MLAs will be considered to have quit the party voluntarily. The warning also said if MLAs are absent without proper reason, action will be initiated against them to cancel their membership as per constitutional provisions. The letter has been issued by party chief whip Sunil Prabhu.

The development follows the Cabinet meeting which Uddhav Thackeray attended virtually as he tested Covid positive. It was widely speculated that after possibly losing the majority because of Eknath Shinde's sudden rebellion, Uddhav may resign in the Cabinet meeting itself. However, Cabinet members who attended the meeting said regular issues were only discussed.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who earlier had hinted at the dissolution of the assembly, said no decision will be made unless all MLAs are back in Mumbai. "I am going to Varsha Bungalow. I will meet CM but whatever has to be done will be decided by the Maha Vikas Aghadi together. Unless the MLAs are back in Mumbai, no decision will be made," Sanjay Raut said.

1. Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh who returned to Nagpur from Surat said he was kidnapped by 100-150 policemen who took him into a hospital pretending as if he had a heart attack.

2. Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed to have the support of 46 MLAs. "This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them," Shinde said from Guwahati.

3. Shinde said he wants to continue being Shiv Sainiks. "As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or CM. We have not decided on the future course of action," Shinde said.

4. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is facing no difficulties and everything will be alright.

5. Speculation that Thackeray may resign was strong ahead of the Cabinet meeting. Uddhav has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Amid the dramatic developments spanning Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam, Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh claimed he was kidnapped by some police personnel in Surat and was admitted to a hospital claiming that he got a heart attack.

