Shiv Sena turns 60: Split buzz, battle over Bal Thackeray's legacy dominate celebrations | Top developments

Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day celebrations on Friday unfolded amid fresh rebellion buzz, competing claims over Bal Thackeray's legacy and growing questions over the future of the two rival factions that emerged from the party's split in 2022.

The celebrations assume added significance this year against the backdrop of growing political chatter around "Operation Tiger".(Praful Gangurde via HT/ANI)

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The Diamond Jubilee celebrations assume added significance this year against the backdrop of "Operation Tiger", a term used for speculation that several MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with the Eknath Shinde camp and could join the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar are likely to cross over to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The six MPs skipped a Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting convened on Thursday, signalling a widening rift with party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read | Inside Operation Tiger: How Eknath Shinde engineered a Shiv Sena split, again

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the top developments: Aaditya Thackeray attacks rebel MPs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the top developments: Aaditya Thackeray attacks rebel MPs {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a sharp attack on rebel MPs, calling them "shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals" who had betrayed those who helped them win in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a sharp attack on rebel MPs, calling them "shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals" who had betrayed those who helped them win in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Today is your 60th anniversary! Once again, we are witnessing a shocking example of filthy politics. These shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals—those who won in 2024 because of certain people—are now betraying them! No matter how many excuses you give,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today is your 60th anniversary! Once again, we are witnessing a shocking example of filthy politics. These shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals—those who won in 2024 because of certain people—are now betraying them! No matter how many excuses you give,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

आज आपला ६० वा वर्धापन दिन!



पुन्हा एकदा आपण घाणेरड्या राजकारणाचे विदारक उदाहरण पाहत आहोत. एहसान फरामोश आणि विकाऊ अशा सडक्या वृत्तीचे हे काही ठराविक व्यक्ती २०२४ मध्ये ज्यांच्यामुळे जिंकून आले, त्यांनाच दगा देत आहेत!



कितीही कारणे द्या...

सत्य एकच आहे. तुम्ही स्वतःला निर्लज्जपणे… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 19, 2026

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"The truth is just one. You have shamelessly sold yourself out. Not only have you sold yourself, but along with that, you've also staked your reputation, your name, and your family's name. Maharashtra will not tolerate this filthy politics... not at all!

In this darkness, the one to bring light will be none other than our torch!" he said.

Also Read | Poster war between Shiv Sena factions on foundation day amid split buzz in Team Uddhav

Raut alleges infighting among rebel MPs

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed there was disagreement among the party's dissident MPs over who among them would become a Union minister after switching sides.

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Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar are likely to join the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, according to news agency PTI.

These lawmakers did not attend the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting convened on Thursday, confirming their breach with Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

Talking to reporters, Raut said, "There are clashes in the rebel group over who will become minister at the Centre."

"Only one among the six can become minister, so it has been decided and a settlement has been made that the rest will be given an additional ₹25 crore (for the switchover)," he alleged.

Also Read | 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skip meet, more clarity after confusion over rebel number

Rival camps invoke Bal Thackeray's legacy

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut described the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit as the "real Shiv Sena" while marking the party's Diamond Jubilee.

"Today is the 60th anniversary of Shiv Sena, the Diamond Jubilee (Hirak Mahotsav) of the real Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena has now witnessed a long span of 60 years, first under Balasaheb Thackeray and then under the leadership of Honourable Uddhav Thackeray," Raut said.

Highlighting the party's origins, he said, “This organisation was established 60 years ago for the justice and rights of the Marathi people. Back then, people mockingly said that this organisation, the Shiv Sena, wouldn't even last for six months. It was predicted that Shiv Sena would never venture beyond Mumbai and Thane.”

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"All those predictions turned out to be false. Shiv Sena conquered Mumbai, Thane, and Maharashtra, and eventually reached Delhi. Shiv Sena has completed a 60-year-long march," he added.

Raut also alleged that the BJP was attempting to weaken regional parties.

"This is going on because the BJP is scared. They don't want to keep any regional parties working with the Congress until 2029. They want to have numbers in the Lok Sabha and change the Constitution. They want to introduce a presidential system in this country. We will not let this happen," he said.

Meanwhile, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena posted a photograph of founder Bal Thackeray alongside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and described their relationship as an "unbreakable bond".

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"Unbreakable bond! Of speeches, of thoughts, of the traditions of Hindutva and of Shiv Sena," the party said in a post on X.

Experts say both factions face challenges in BJP era

Political observers have pointed to the contrasting fortunes of the two camps. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) remains the largest opposition party in the Maharashtra Assembly with 20 MLAs, the Shinde-led Sena has nearly three times as many legislators.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said both factions, particularly the Shiv Sena (UBT), face a tougher challenge than Bal Thackeray did in his lifetime.

"Bal Thackeray did not live in the time of a hegemonic BJP, but both Sena factions are currently living in that era," he said, according to PTI.

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Desai said the Uddhav camp was confronting a much bigger crisis.

The undivided Shiv Sena controlled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) uninterrupted for 25 years from 1997 to 2022, but the BJP installed its mayor after civic elections held this year. The Shiv Sena (UBT) now has only one mayor in Maharashtra, at the Parbhani Municipal Corporation.

Still, Desai said there was a silver lining.

"There is a silver lining in the crisis faced by the Uddhav-led faction. It can start afresh, though that would require tremendous efforts, especially from Uddhav's son and heir apparent Aaditya Thackeray," he said.

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Posters and banners put up in Mumbai

Posters and banners put up by both the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, and the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by Uddhav Thackeray, dominated key locations in Mumbai, including Bandra, Kalanagar and the Matoshree area, reflecting the continuing political rivalry between the two factions that emerged following the split in 2022, the report added.

Uddhav Thackeray's uncle predicts his return to power

On the eve of the foundation day, Uddhav Thackeray's maternal uncle Chandrakant Vaidya extended greetings to him and expressed confidence that he would "return to power" and make a strong political comeback.

"I want to wish Uddhav well for the day, and I believe that they will see great progress in the coming days, and one day, he will return to power. People have faith in him, so he will continue to grow," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanjali Narayan ...Read More Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places. Read Less

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