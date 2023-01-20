Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut joins Bharat Jodo Yatra, praises Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday joined the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as it traverses through Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Raut said there is a change in the atmosphere of the country and that he sees Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheading the Yatra, as a leader who raises his voice.

“I have come from Shiv Sena's side. The atmosphere of the country is changing and I see Rahul Gandhi as a leader raising his voice. Crowds are gathering in his support and people are joining,” the Rajya Sabha MP told ANI ahead of taking part in the foot march.

Read| Sanjay Raut's prediction for Rahul Gandhi: 'If this new avatar continues...'

Raut is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory with a handful of tasks in his itinerary. On Thursday, he met with government employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community, who have been protesting for over 11 months demanding their relocation to safer location pertaining to recent targeted killing of their colleagues and other minorities in Kashmir. The Shiv Sena leader expressed his solidarity with them.

Later, he will meet with Sikh representatives from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and press for their minority status in the UT.

Read| 'Going back to my roots': Rahul Gandhi says as Bharat Jodo enters J&K

Raut's move has been criticised by the rival Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. MLA from Shinde faction Shambhuraj Desai earlier said Raut is working against the ideals of Balasahel Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder.

“Balasaheb Thackeray had once said he would never go with the Congress. But today, they (members of the Uddhav faction) are working against his ideal and stand. Sanjay Raut is working against Balasaheb’s ideals. There’s no debate anymore on which is the real Shiv Sena,” Desai said earlier.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON