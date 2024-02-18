‘Shivraj Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje will form own parties if…’: Arvind Kejriwal's ‘PMLA’ jab at BJP

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, saying that no leader would join the saffron camp if Enforcement Directorate's raids are stopped and section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is abolished. He said that even BJP leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje would form their own parties if the section is abolished Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting, at Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The AAP leader, who was present at the residence of lawyer and senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for a lunch, said that the ED is only responsible for the leaders joining the BJP.

"Today if we stop ED and abolish section 45 of PMLA, half of the politicians will leave BJP. They (ED) are the only agency responsible for the leaders joining the BJP. No one will join the BJP. Leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje will form their own parties if section 45 of PMLA is abolished," Kejriwal said to the reporters.

During the lunch meet, the AAP national convenor also announced that his party and Congress mutually decided to contest separately in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, an alliance between the two sides in Delhi was still being discussed, he further stated.

Today, Kejriwal also held a telephonic conversation with his former Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Murmu Soren to extend his support for the former who is currently lodged in jail for an alleged money laundering scam case.

Kalpana took to X to thank Kejriwal for his support and stressed on the need to come together to fight the "conspiracy" of the BJP.

"Today the entire country is watching the conspiracy of the central government and the BJP. Everyone is upset to see how democracy is being sabotaged in Jharkhand as well as in Delhi and other non-BJP ruled states. Together, we have to fight this conspiracy of the central government and the BJP. Jai Johar! Jai Jharkhand!" she said.

Quoting her post, Kejriwal said that had Hemant Soren joined hands with the BJP, he would not have been in jail.

"Kalpana ji, we fully stand with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ji. The whole country praises his strength and courage. How he is facing the atrocities of BJP. If today he had gone with the BJP, he would not have been jailed. But he did not leave the path of truth. Salute to him!" he said.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED earlier this month. He had resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand before his arrest. His associate Champai Soren later became the chief minister.

Kejriwal has skipped five summonses sent by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)