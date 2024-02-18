Arvind Kejriwal says Hemant Soren wouldn't have been in jail if...

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with JMM leader Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Murmu Soren. He later said Soren wouldn't have been in jail had he joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)

Kalpana Soren informed the masses about the conversation on X.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"Today I had a telephonic conversation with honourable chief minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji. Thanks to Arvind ji that at such time he is with Jharkhandi warrior Hemant ji and the JMM family."

Also read: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren returns to jail as ED remands end

Kalpana Soren said the BJP wanted to sabotage democracy in Jharkhand.

"Today the entire country is watching the conspiracy of the central government and the BJP. Everyone is upset to see how democracy is being sabotaged in Jharkhand as well as in Delhi and other non-BJP ruled states. Together, we have to fight this conspiracy of the central government and the BJP. Jai Johar! Jai Jharkhand!" she said.

Arvind Kejriwal later praised Hemant Soren for his courage and strength.

Also read: Hemant Soren acutely non-cooperative in probe, claims ED

"Kalpana ji, we fully stand with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ji. The whole country praises his strength and courage. How he is facing the atrocities of BJP. If today he had gone with the BJP, he would not have been jailed. But he did not leave the path of truth. Salute to him!" he said.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this month. He had resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand before his arrest. His associate Champai Soren later became the chief minister.

With inputs from PTI