 Arvind Kejriwal says Hemant Soren wouldn't have been in jail if... | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal says Hemant Soren wouldn't have been in jail if...

Arvind Kejriwal says Hemant Soren wouldn't have been in jail if...

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 10:23 PM IST

Kalpana Soren informed the masses about the conversation on X.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with JMM leader Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Murmu Soren. He later said Soren wouldn't have been in jail had he joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)

Kalpana Soren informed the masses about the conversation on X.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"Today I had a telephonic conversation with honourable chief minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji. Thanks to Arvind ji that at such time he is with Jharkhandi warrior Hemant ji and the JMM family."

Also read: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren returns to jail as ED remands end

Kalpana Soren said the BJP wanted to sabotage democracy in Jharkhand.

"Today the entire country is watching the conspiracy of the central government and the BJP. Everyone is upset to see how democracy is being sabotaged in Jharkhand as well as in Delhi and other non-BJP ruled states. Together, we have to fight this conspiracy of the central government and the BJP. Jai Johar! Jai Jharkhand!" she said.

Arvind Kejriwal later praised Hemant Soren for his courage and strength.

Also read: Hemant Soren acutely non-cooperative in probe, claims ED

"Kalpana ji, we fully stand with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ji. The whole country praises his strength and courage. How he is facing the atrocities of BJP. If today he had gone with the BJP, he would not have been jailed. But he did not leave the path of truth. Salute to him!" he said.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this month. He had resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand before his arrest. His associate Champai Soren later became the chief minister.

With inputs from PTI

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On