Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son says ‘entire Delhi bowing down' before his father; Congress takes swipe

Union agriculture minister and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son has claimed that "entire Delhi is bowing down" before his father after his victory in the Lok Sabha elections, reported PTI. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI)

Kartikeya Singh made the statement while addressing a public meeting at Bherunda of the Budhni assembly segment of Sehore district on Friday.

"I have just returned after staying in Delhi. Earlier too, our leader (Shivraj Chouhan) was popular as chief minister. But I don't know why it seems that he became more popular when he was not the chief minister," he said, according to PTI.

“Now, when our leader has gone after a huge victory, the whole of Delhi also bows down before him today. Entire Delhi also knows him, recognises him, respects him. Not just Delhi, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, if we count the top leaders, then our leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan figures in the list.” added Kartikeya Singh, an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania of US.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh by a margin of over 8.20 lakh votes. He was appointed agriculture minister in the cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, took a swipe at Kartikeya Singh's statement.

He said that the statement indicates that Delhi is scared and that there is fear of dissent within the BJP.

"Shivraj ji's yuvraj (prince) is saying that Delhi is scared. This is 100% true. Because, the country is also watching the scared dictator carefully," he wrote on X.

"There is fear of the voice of dissent within the party, rebellion of big leaders, coalition management, decreasing support to government and fear of shaking legs of the chair," he stated.

(Inputs from PTI)