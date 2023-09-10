‘Shocked’ Zoho CEO supports arrested Chandrababu Naidu of TDP: ‘Worked so hard to…’

In a rare instance of a businessman lending support to a politician after his arrest, Zoho CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu on Sunday expressed his “shock” after the CID took N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP into its custody in the skill development corporation scam case.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to Vijaywada after his arrest from Nandyal in the Skill Development Corporation scam in Nandyal district on Saturday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vembu claimed that the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister worked “so hard to bring so many companies” to the southern state.

“I was shocked to read that Shri Chandrababu Naidu-ji was arrested yesterday. I know him and he worked so hard to bring so many companies, including Zoho, to Andhra Pradesh. I hope justice prevails,” the Zoho CEO wrote on X (formally Twitter).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday morning, Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada amid tight security, a day after being arrested in a case of alleged corruption.

The Crime Investigation Department, which arrested the Telugu Desam Party supremo, has claimed that the former CM was non-cooperative during questioning and replied vaguely saying he did not remember certain issues.

Seeking his judicial custody, the remand report said though the officials arranged a chopper to take him to Vijayawada from Nandyal where he was arrested, the Leader of the Opposition refused.

The convoy was obstructed several times by TDP cadres which is an indication of intimidating law enforcement officials by virtue of his position.

The CID further said after reaching the office of the CID, Naidu was questioned about his role in the offences in the presence of mediators. He was given breaks as per his request to consult a legal counsel, to meet the members of his family and have food and refreshments. A CID report said the TDP chief is not a flight risk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naidu was arrested in a pre-dawn operation at Nandyal for his alleged role in a multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam, which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping.

The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6am from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal. CID chief N Sanjay had said Naidu was the "principal conspirator" in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON