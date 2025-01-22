Shocking CCTV video shows car plummeting from first floor of Pune apartment

A shocking incident occurred in Viman Nagar on Sunday morning when a car fell from the first-floor parking lot of the Shubh Gateway Apartment. A viral video, recorded by a CCTV camera, captured the dramatic moment when the vehicle slid backwards and plunged to the ground after a portion of the parking structure collapsed. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera.

The footage, which has been widely circulated online, begins with a white car entering the parking lot, seemingly unrelated to the incident. However, seconds into the video, the wall supporting the first-floor parking space gives way, crumbling into pieces. As the wall collapsed, a black car parked near it was sent tumbling backwards and fell on its rear wheels, before sliding further down and crashing to the ground below.

The incident, which was witnessed by security personnel and others in the vicinity, caused widespread panic, though fortunately, no injuries were reported. A security guard, who was just a few meters away from the collapse, was among those who saw the car fall in real time. Another individual was spotted sitting in the area, but neither of them were harmed by the falling vehicle.

No casualties

According to reports, there was no major damage to property beyond the collapsed section of the parking lot, and emergency services arrived promptly to secure the area. News outlet Lokmat Times said that the driver of the black car may have miscalculated their parking, which led to the incident. The force from the car hitting the wall could have caused the structure to give way.

Also read: Drunk truck driver runs over 3 sleeping on Pune footpath

In a fortunate turn of events, the accident did not result in any fatalities or serious injuries. Pune police are investigating the cause of the collapse, and further details on the structural integrity of the building’s parking facility are expected to be assessed.