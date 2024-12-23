Drunk truck driver runs over 3, including 2 kids, sleeping on footpath in Pune

Two children and a man were reportedly killed after a truck ran over a group of people sleeping on a pavement in Maharashtra's Pune in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The truck involved in the accident (@imvivekgupta)

Six others were injured and rushed to the city's Sassoon General Hospital, the police added.

“Many people were sleeping on the footpath near Kesnand Phata area, most of them labourers. At around 12:30 am, they were run over by a truck, leading to the death of three persons – Vaibhavi Pawar (1), Vaibhav Pawar (2) and Vishal Pawar (22),” a senior officer told PTI.

The officer added, “We have detained the driver. We are checking if he was under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is on.”

Also Read | Two engineering students killed after being hit by truck in Pune

In a similar incident in Mumbai, a four-year-old child was crushed to death by a speeding SUV in the Wadala area of Maharashtra's capital on Saturday evening.

The victim was identified as Aayush Kinawade, whose father Laxman Kinawade works as a labourer.

According to a police officer, the boy and his family lived under a makeshift hut of tarpaulin sheets on the footpath opposite Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College.

“The 19-year-old driver of the SUV, a Hyundai Creta, had parked the vehicle outside the hut of the deceased boy's family. When the car’s owner called the driver to pick her up, the latter took a U-Turn when the boy came under its left front tyre.”

On December 9, the driver of a BEST bus ploughed the vehicle into pedestrians at Mumbai's Kurla. As many as nine people have died so far, while several others remain under treatment for their injuries.