Shocking confession in Faridabad murder case: How father-in-law killed Tannu Rajput and buried her in 10-foot pit

The Faridabad Police has arrested the father-in-law of Tannu Rajput for allegedly killing her and burying her body in front of his house two months ago, news agency PTI reported, citing an officer on Saturday. The police officer added that Bhoop Singh, 54, a resident of Roshan Nagar, confessed to strangling Tannu Rajput and throwing her body in a 10-foot soak pit dug for the purpose in front of his house. The police said Bhoop Singh, 54, a resident of Roshan Nagar in Faridabad, confessed to strangling Tannu Rajput and throwing her body in a 10-foot soak pit dug for the purpose in front of his house.

The police said that while the motive behind the murder is yet to be revealed, Bhoop Singh said he killed his daughter-in-law because she caused a rift in the household, the PTI report added.

How Tannu Rajput was murdered

According to Bhoop Singh's testimony, as cited by police, the murder took place on the night of April 21, when the woman's husband, Arun Kumar, was away at work, and Bhoop Singh's wife at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh, leaving only Bhoop Singh, his daughter Kajal, and Tannu in the house.

“His daughter had gone to sleep in her room on the ground floor after having dinner and Tannu had also gone to sleep on the first floor,” a spokesperson of Faridabad police said.

In the night, the accused went to Tannu's room and strangled her with her dupatta. He then dumped the body in a pit in front of the house and covered it with soil.

In the morning, the man called a mason and got the pit cemented, the spokesperson said.

Bhoop Singh was produced in a city court on Saturday and was taken into police custody for two days.

Are others involved?

“We are verifying the roles of other family members. The motive appears to be dowry-related, but a further probe is underway,” Sarai assistant commissioner of police Rajesh Kumar said.

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that the 25-year-old woman, Tannu Rajput, was buried in the soak-pit dug outside her marital home in Palla’s Roshan Nagar. The body of Tannu Rajput, who got married to Arun Singh, 28, in 2023, was recovered from a pit around 8 to 10 feet deep after police dug up the road in front of the family’s three-storey home.

Originally from Khera village in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, Tannu Rajput was reported missing on April 25, when her husband filed a complaint at Palla police station, claiming that she was intellectually challenged and had vanished the day before. Investigators later found the claim was an elaborate cover-up for murder.

Here are 8 chilling details of Tannu Rajput murder in Faridabad

Suspicions began to surface when Tannu Rajput’s family, contacted by police during the missing person investigation, refused to believe her husband’s claim that she had eloped. They knew something was fishy. Tannu Rajput, they insisted, would never vanish without a word. Their fear: she hadn’t run away — she had been silenced. For weeks, there were no answers. Then, on Friday morning, police brought in Arun Singh’s father, Bhoop Singh, 50, for questioning. After hours of interrogation, he allegedly confessed that Tannu had been killed – and that her body lay just outside the house, buried in the dead of night so no one would notice. A JCB machine was called in. As it clawed into the earth, Tannu’s family watched helplessly. Eight feet down, her remains were found. The silence of nearly two months ended with the painful recognition of her clothes - the final, heartbreaking confirmation for a family that had refused to give up hope. An autopsy was conducted at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital by a medical board on Friday, and the report was expected to arrive by next week. The initial investigation has revealed a chilling level of planning in how Tannu’s body was hidden. Her in-laws allegedly devised a cover story, telling neighbours they were digging a soak pit outside their gate to prevent waterlogging. In reality, they were preparing her grave. Late that night, after the street quieted down, they buried her body deep in the pit and covered it swiftly using an earthmover – avoiding labourers to keep the secret tightly held within the family. Reports, citing neighbours, claimed that there was a wedding in the lane on April 22. The next day, they began digging right outside their house using a machine. They even placed plastic sheets over the pit, saying it was to prevent accidents. Inspector Satya Parkash, SHO of Palla police station, said, “The pit was originally dug in April for a sewer connection, as the area lacks formal water or drainage infrastructure. The family filled it with sand, and after committing the murder, buried her body there under cover of darkness. None of the neighbours had any idea about what had happened.”

(With inputs from Debashish Karmakar in Gurugram)