Shocking theft in Bihar: 100m of 25,000-volt overhead railway wire stolen, train services hit

Train services on the busy Gaya-Patna rail section in Bihar were disrupted for nearly three hours early on Thursday after thieves allegedly cut and stole around 100 metres of a 25,000-volt overhead electrical (OHE) wire between Tehta and Jehanabad railway stations, officials said.

The theft took place at around 3.05 am, affecting train movement on the route. (Representational Image)

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According to East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra, the theft took place at around 3.05 am, affecting train movement on the route. During the disruption, down trains were operated using single-line working until repairs were completed, news agency PTI reported.

"The thieves cut a 25,000-volt OHE wire (roughly around 100 metres) at 3.05 am between Tehta and Jehanabad stations in the Gaya-Patna section, disrupting train services. Affected down trains were operated under single-line working," Chandra told the news agency.

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{{^usCountry}} Railway personnel restored the damaged overhead line, and the section was declared fit for operations at 6.26 am. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recovered the stolen material, and an investigation has been launched to identify and arrest those involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Railway personnel restored the damaged overhead line, and the section was declared fit for operations at 6.26 am. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recovered the stolen material, and an investigation has been launched to identify and arrest those involved. {{/usCountry}}

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A recurring problem?

The latest incident is not an isolated case. Similar thefts targeting railway electrical infrastructure have disrupted train services in Bihar in recent years.

Recently, Live Hindustan reported that signal cables were stolen near Danapur station in May 2026, delaying around a dozen trains, including the Humsafar Express and Shramjeevi Express. Although that incident involved signalling cables rather than overhead wires, it similarly impacted rail operations and highlighted the recurring problem of theft targeting railway infrastructure in the state.

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In July 2024, thieves allegedly cut around 39 metres of overhead electric wire near Fatuha railway station on the Patna-Jhajha rail route by attaching a saw to a bamboo pole. The theft disrupted rail traffic on both the up and down lines for nearly two hours before railway teams restored the overhead equipment, the publication reported.

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In another incident in April 2024, an attempted theft of railway wire between Chanpatia and Sathi stations on the Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur section allegedly caused an overhead electric wire to snap, affecting train operations for nearly five hours. Railway officials had then said the theft attempt loosened the OHE infrastructure, forcing restoration work before services could resume.

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(With inputs from PTI)