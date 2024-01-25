Shocking video of cop pulling woman protester by hair in Hyderabad, Kavitha demands apology

A shocking video of a woman being pulled by her hair by a woman cop went viral on Wednesday. The incident took place in Hyderabad at the agricultural university at Rajendranagar. BRS leader K Kavitha shared the video and sought an apology from the Telangana Police for the high-handed behaviour. In the video, the two women cops were riding a scooter and a woman was running ahead of them in a bid to flee. The pillion rider grabbed the hair of the protester as the scooter remained in motion. The protester fell and then the cops stopped the scooter. An ABVP activist was dragged by hair by two women cops in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad.

"The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. This arrogant behavior demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police. Urging the Human Rights Commission to take swift and strict action against those involved. This behavior cannot become a norm and must be condemned by all alike. @India_NHRC," Kavitha posted on X along with the video.

Police said the matter would be looked into as the viral video came to their notice. During the agitation of the students which was to oppose the allotment of some university land for the construction of a new building for the high court, some protesters started running as cops wanted to take them into preventive custody.

Telangana ABVP said the woman who was pulled by the hair is an ABVP leader. "Yesterday when the entire nation talked about safeguarding our girls, this is how a female @ABVPVoice activist was manhandled in Telangana. Her fault? She was protesting against the Telangana Government because the land for an educational institution was allocated for a court. In Bharat, we worship women and in this new Bharat, there will be zero tolerance for those who dare to drag a woman by hair," ABVP posted.

