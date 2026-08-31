Shopkeeper arrested in Karnataka for 'assaulting' two minors with pipe over snack payment dispute

A shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly assaulting two minor boys with a pipe following a dispute over payment for snacks at a grocery store in Vijayapura district, police said on Monday.

Ashok allegedly picked up a pipe kept in the shop and assaulted both boys on their legs, thighs and backs despite their pleas to stop, according to the FIR. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

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The accused was identified as Ashok Manohar Pattar, they said.

A video of the incident wherein the two boys were seen beaten up by the shopkeeper with a pipe has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident occurred in Malaghan village of Almel taluk in Vijayapura district on August 28, police said, adding that one of the boy's father filed a complaint against the shopkeeper in this regard.

According to police, in his complaint, the boy's father said that his 11-year-old son and his 14-year-old friend, had gone to a shop in the village on August 28 to purchase snacks.

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{{^usCountry}} The boys allegedly picked up a Boost packet and intended to buy other items before making a single payment, the complaint stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boys allegedly picked up a Boost packet and intended to buy other items before making a single payment, the complaint stated. {{/usCountry}}

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The shop owner allegedly objected to this and abused the boys, following which an argument broke out, it said.

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Ashok allegedly picked up a pipe kept in the shop and assaulted both boys on their legs, thighs and backs despite their pleas to stop, according to the FIR.

The boys later ran out of the shop and informed their families about the incident. They were initially provided treatment at home but as the injuries and pain persisted, the boys were taken to the Government Hospital in Sindagi on August 30, where they were admitted for treatment.

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The complainant alleged that Ashok also threatened the boys with dire consequences if they returned to his shop, the FIR stated.

Following his complaint, a case was registered against the shopkeeper at Almel police station here under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) ( voluntarily causing hurt by means of a dangerous weapon or dangerous means), 118(2) ( voluntarily causing grievous hurt by such dangerous means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

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