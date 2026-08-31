Delhi CM condemns 3-year-old's assault at Maujpur playschool, orders sealing of premises: 'Strictest action'
Delhi CM Gupta said that police investigation into the matter was underway.
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday took cognisance of a three-year-old's assault at a playschool in Maujpur, condemning the incident as “deeply disturbing.”
In a post on her official CMO handle on X, Gupta said that orders had been given to seal the premises of the playschool where the incident took place, while adding that police investigation into the matter was underway. “Delhi Government has taken serious cognisance of the deeply disturbing incident reported from a play school in Maujpur,” the chief minister's office said in a post.
They added, “On the directions of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, the District Magistrate has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of the school. Police investigation is underway.” Gupta said the Delhi government would ensure that “responsibility is fixed”, adding that those found guilty would “face the strictest action under law.”
An attendant has been arrested in connection with the incident while a teacher, the school principal, and director have been booked.
Tied to chair, physically assaulted: 3-year-old bruises led parents to doctor
The three-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a chair for hours and physically assaulted at his playschool in Maujpur that also has international branches, police said on Sunday.
The incident first came to light earlier this month after the child’s parents noticed behavioural changes as well as bruises on his body, according to an earlier HT report. The parents took the toddler to a doctor, who said the 3-year-old appeared to show signs of physical assault, including swelling in both ear canals.
They then approached the school and asked to see the CCTV footage, which revealed the abuse faced by the child. After a complaint by his father, a 33-year-old advocate, police visited the school on Friday, seized the CCTV recorder, and registered an FIR under relevant sections.
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Toddler ‘remained agitated, cried through the night’
According to an officer, the toddler “had been scared of visiting the washroom for several days, remained agitated, and cried uncontrollably through the night” in the days before the discovery of the incident. “The child also had some bruises on his face and arms,” the officer said, citing a medical examination report.
When the child's father, after the visit to the doctor, demanded to see CCTV footage from the school, the staff had initially cited technical glitches and deferred his request. They then asked for ₹1,500 to show the footage. “After they paid, they were able to see the recordings, which captured acts of physical violence,” the officer said.
(With inputs from Hemani Bhandari)
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