10-year-old girl made to stand in sun for forgetting to bring book at Delhi school, dies

A 10-year-old student of a government school in Delhi died last week after she was allegedly made to stand in the sun for not bringing a book to the school. The family said that after the girl’s health deteriorated, her mother, Anjali, was called to the school. (Representational Photo/ANI)

The girl reportedly died during treatment last week.

She had forgotten to bring a book to the school and as punishment, her teacher asked her to stand in the sun, the girl’s family alleged, news agency PTI reported citing police sources on Monday.

The report further said that the incident happened at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Delhi’s Vinod Nagar last week on August 27.

The family said that after the girl’s health deteriorated, her mother, Anjali, was called to the school. Upon reaching, Anjali alleged that she found her daughter standing out in the harsh sun and she was in poor health, the report said.

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Later, the girl was admitted to a hospital where she died during treatment, the police source said, adding that allegations against the school staff are being probed.

Following the incident, the girl’s family held a protest demanding strict action against the accused. They got assurance from BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi, who also reached there and said that anyone who is found guilty in the incident will be held accountable.

3-year-old assaulted at Delhi playschool In a similar incident of alleged brutality against a student in the national capital, a three-year-old was allegedly tied to a chair for hours and was subjected to physical abuse at a playschool in Delhi’s Maujpur.

Also read: Delhi toddler's bruises led parents to doctor, then CCTV exposed abuse at playschool

The parents of the child noticed changes in his behaviour and bruises on his body earlier this year. They then took him to a doctor who said that the boy showed signs of physical abuse. The parents also alleged that the boy became averse to physical touch and may have been sexually abused.

The physical abuse was revealed after the parents approached the school for CCTV footage. They then filed an FIR on Friday, August 28.

So far, an attendant has been arrested and a case has been filed against a teacher, the school principal, and director.

The school at the centre of the incident also has branches of preschool, day-care and activity centres in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, according to its website.