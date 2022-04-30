'Should promote local languages in courts': PM's top quotes at key Delhi event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts on Saturday, said “it is important to promote local language in courts” to strengthen the connection of the citizens to the court. He also spoke about how complexities of the law can be difficult for a common man to understand, saying that “easy and quick availability” of justice should be the common goal. The joint conference with the chief ministers and the high court judges - where Chief Justice NV Ramana was also present - was said to be held for the first time after 2016.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are top quotes by PM Modi at the event:

1. “In our country, while the role of the judiciary is that of the guardian of the constitution, the legislature represents the aspirations of the citizens. I believe that with the confluence of these two sections of the constitution, this balance will prepare the roadmap for an effective and time bound judicial system in the country.”

2. “We need to encourage local languages in courts. This will increase the confidence of the common citizens of the country in the justice system, they will feel connected to it.”

3. “A serious topic is also the intricacies and complexities of law for the common man,” PM Modi said while addressing the Chief Justices of the High Courts present in the conference along with the CMs. “In this 'Amrit Kaal' our vision should be for a judicial system where justice is easily and quickly to everyone,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Urging the chief ministers of the state to nix old and obsolete laws, he said, “In 2015, we identified about 1,800 laws that had become irrelevant. Out of these, the Centre abolished 1,450 such laws. But, only 75 laws have been abolished by the states.”

5. “It's our responsibility to ensure legal education in the country is of international standards.”

6. “In 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of its independence, what kind of judicial system would we like to see in the country? How do we make our judicial system so capable that it can fulfill the aspirations of India of 2047? These questions should be our priority today.”

The first Chief Justices' conference was held in November 1953 and till date 39 such conferences have been holding, including the latest one. The last Conference was held in the year 2016.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are also present at the Saturday’s joint conference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON