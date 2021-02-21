'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray address

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday virtually addressed the people of the state on the Covid-19 situation.

Maharashtra, which is one of the top contributors to the active coronavirus caseload of India, recorded 6,971 new cases on Sunday, taking the statewide tally past 2.1 million.

Its capital Mumbai has also been recording a spike in daily coronavirus cases since the past few weeks. The city on Sunday recorded 921 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths. The total number Covid-19 caseload in Mumbai stands at 3.19 lakh.

Thackeray urged the citizens to be more responsible and adhere to the Covid safety protocol to fight the pandemic. "We will soon complete one year of corona after the first infection was found in March," Thackeray began his speech with noting the one year since the pandemic hit India.

Here are the top quotes from his address:

> "This is a war against virus, it's like a world war. Mask is an effective shield to protect ourselves from the virus."

> "Lackluster approach by people had cost us dear," Thackeray said while talking about the need to impose lockdown due to the irresponsible behavior of people against the pandemic. "Nobody likes lockdown. But we will have to follow some restrictions," he added.

> "We could contain the epidemic because of the sacrifice and hard work of the frontline workers and healthcare workers," the chief minister said, crediting the frontline workers for the fight against the coronavirus.

> Noting the spike on Covid-19 cases in Amravati, he said the number is high as it was during the peak of the pandemic. "We have imposed lockdown in Amravati and other districts from Monday evening," he reiterated.

> Urging the citizens to be more responsible he said, "We should implement 'I am responsible' drive for self discipline." The chief minister put it on the people to adhere to the safety norms or "We will have to impose strictest lockdown".

> "Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you," Thackeray said. "The decision will be taken in the next eight days, after reviewing the situation in the state," he added while saying that the imposition of lockdown and restrictions will all depend on people of Maharashtra.