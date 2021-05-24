Home / India News / 'Shows maturity': Harsh Vardhan lauds Ramdev for withdrawing remarks on allopathy
'Shows maturity': Harsh Vardhan lauds Ramdev for withdrawing remarks on allopathy

Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a letter from Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks inappropriate'
ANI
MAY 24, 2021

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the way yoga guru Ramdev withdrew his statements against allopathic medicine and halted the controversy over the issue is laudable and shows his maturity.


Taking to Twitter, Vardhan wrote, "The way yoga guru Ramdev withdrew his statements against allopathic medicine and halted the controversy over the issue is laudable and shows his maturity. We have to show the world how the people of India have faced COVID19. Of course, our victory is certain!" (Translated from Hindi)


Baba Ramdev withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks "inappropriate".

Also Read | Ramdev retracts remark after Harsh vardhan’s letter

"We do not oppose modern medical science and allopathy. We believe that allopathy has shown immense progress in surgery and the lifesaving system and served humanity. My statement has been quoted as part of a WhatsApp message that I was reading during a meeting of volunteers. I am sorry if it has hurt anyone's sentiment," wrote Ramdev in his letter to the Union Health Minister in Hindi.

Also Read | 'When allopathy doctors call Ayurveda pseudo-science': Ramdev to Harsh Vardhan

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday sent a legal notice to yoga guru Ramdev over his alleged statements against allopathy and "defaming" scientific medicine. However, the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust has denied allegations by the IMA that Ramdev has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.

Also Read | 'Weakens our resolve': Harsh Vardhan asks Ramdev to take back statement

"IMA brings to the notice of our Health Minister, a video circulating in social media portraying, the celebrated Yoga Guruji saying that 'modern allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai' (modern allopathy is a stupid and failed science)," the association said in its statement. According to a Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust statement, Yog Guru Ramdev was reading out a WhatsApp forwarded message in the video that has gone viral on social media.

