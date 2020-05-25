e-paper
Shramik Special passengers stole water bottles, biscuits in UP: Railways

Shramik Special passengers stole water bottles, biscuits in UP: Railways

The workers are also alleged to have damaged the food stall located in the new building of the railway station, informed railway officials.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The incident occurred at around 11.40am when the 09399 Shramik Special train way from Palghat to Bihar Sharif arrived at the Prayagraj station. (File Photo Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The incident occurred at around 11.40am when the 09399 Shramik Special train way from Palghat to Bihar Sharif arrived at the Prayagraj station. (File Photo Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Migrant workers travelling from Palghat to Bihar Sharif on board a Shramik Special train are alleged to have looted mineral water bottles, cold drinks, snacks and buns from a food stall at the Prayagraj Chheoki railway station on Monday.

The workers are also alleged to have damaged the food stall located in the new building of the railway station, informed railway officials.

The incident occurred at around 11.40am when the 09399 Shramik Special train way from Palghat to Bihar Sharif arrived at the Prayagraj station.

“Around 250 passengers of this train carrying around 1,600 migrant workers created ruckus soon after arrival of the train and looted 720 bottles of mineral water, 10 boxes of cold drinks,100 packets of biscuits and namkeen, besides 1,000 packets of ‘mathri’ (North Indian style crispy crackers) and 720 pieces of buns and other snacks from a food stall located in the new building of the railway station. They also damaged some railway property near the stall during this,” said Sunil Gupta, public relation officer (PRO), Prayagraj Division of NCR.

These water bottles, cold drinks and snack packets were kept to be distributed among the passengers of the Shramik Special trains itself.

“The 09399 Shramik Special train left Prayagraj Chheoki railway station at around12.25pm without any further disturbance,” he added.

