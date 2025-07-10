Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission likely to return to earth on July 14. Shukla, who is on the space station as part of the Axiom-4 mission, will be returning to earth on July 14. (Axiom Space)

The Axiom-4 mission blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25, and the Dragon spacecraft docked at the space station the next day after a 28-hour journey.

The Axiom-4 crew, comprising Shukla, Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu, have witnessed 230 sunrises onboard the International Space Station (ISS) and travelled nearly 100 lakh kms in space at the end of two weeks on the orbital laboratory.

"From about 250 miles above the Earth, the crew spent their downtime capturing images and video, taking in the view of our home planet below, and reconnecting with loved ones," an Axiom Space statement said on Thursday.

These moments offer a rare pause in an otherwise rigorous daily schedule, it said.