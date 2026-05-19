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Sibash Kabiraj named Gurugram's police commissioner amid IPS rejig in Haryana

Kabiraj hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand and joined the service on September 20, 1999. He was promoted as inspector general of police in May 2017.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 07:03 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The Haryana government on Sunday appointed senior IPS officer Sibash Kabiraj as the new commissioner of police, Gurugram, replacing Vikas Arora in a major administrative reshuffle involving over 20 Indian Police Service and Haryana Police Service officers across the state.

Senior IPS officer Sibash Kabiraj hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand and joined the service on September 20, 1999. (HT Photo)

According to orders issued by the Haryana home department, Kabiraj, a 1999-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, has been transferred from the post of commissioner of police, Panchkula. Outgoing Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora has been posted as additional director general of police (administration), Panchkula.

The reshuffle comes at a time when Gurugram Police are dealing with increasing challenges related to cybercrime, traffic congestion, rapid urbanisation, corporate security and law-and-order management.

Also Read: Haryana suspends 4 doctors over poor monitoring of sex ratio measures

Kabiraj hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand and joined the service on September 20, 1999. He was promoted as inspector general of police in May 2017.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

haryana police gurugram ips officer
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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