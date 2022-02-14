Siblings arrested for sending obscene videos, messages to Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur

Two brothers have been arrested on Monday from Bharatpur in Rajasthan for sending obscene messages and videos to Pragya Singh Thakur, a Member of Parliament from Bhopal, police said.

Bharatpur inspector general of police Prasann Kumar Khamesara said the two brothers Waris and Raveen, residents of Chand ka Bas village of Bharatpur district, were arrested on Monday for making extortion calls and sending obscene videos to Pragya Thakur. They were handed over to the Madhya Pradesh police on a transit remand.

“Thakur had filed a complaint on February 7 that she received an objectionable video call from an unidentified number. She disconnected the call and later she received an obscene video and message from a different number and also a message threatening to defame her by circulating the video on social media,” said Amit Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Bhopal.

During the probe, the calls were found to have come from Bharatpur. A joint team of MP police and Rajasthan police raided the village and arrested the accused under sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC.

(With inputs from Suresh Faujadar from Bharatpur)