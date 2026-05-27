'Siddaramaiah compromised': His predecessor's big claim amid CM change buzz in Karnataka

Despite the Congress denying speculation of leadership change in Karnataka and calling the recent party huddle in Delhi “routine”, speculation regarding chief minister Siddaramaiah stepping down continues to gain steam. Adding to the buzz, his predecessor and BJP leader and Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that Siddaramaiah was “compromised”, and accused the Congress leader of rising through the ranks using “manipulation”.

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (L) took a dig at Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.

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“Siddaramaiah is compromised. He had manipulated his way up,” Bommai said in an ANI interview, raising doubts on whether the Congress was telling the truth on the leadership crisis in Karnataka.

Basavaraj Bommai was the chief minister of Karnataka before Siddaramaiah, when the BJP was in power in the southern state. He took over the post from BS Yediyurappa in 2021, and resigned after the BJP lost the 2023 Assembly elections to Congress.

‘Who will buy what Congress says?’

When asked about Congress denying any rift within the leadership in Karnataka, Bommai said: “Congress never told the truth to the people. Who will buy what they say? I don't think there will be a smooth transfer of power, if it happens.”

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, met Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar in Delhi, fuelling buzz around the chief minister possibly stepping down soon. However, Venugopal later told the media that the meeting only focused on the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, met Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar in Delhi, fuelling buzz around the chief minister possibly stepping down soon. However, Venugopal later told the media that the meeting only focused on the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to this assertion, Bommai said: “Why will it take 7-8 hours to discuss Rajya Sabha seats? Everyone know about it. Several ministers and MLAs were in Delhi, why would they come unnecessarily?”. The BJP leader also said that he doesn't foresee a smooth transition of power in Karnataka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to this assertion, Bommai said: “Why will it take 7-8 hours to discuss Rajya Sabha seats? Everyone know about it. Several ministers and MLAs were in Delhi, why would they come unnecessarily?”. The BJP leader also said that he doesn't foresee a smooth transition of power in Karnataka. {{/usCountry}}

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He also accused Siddaramaiah of taking advantage of his party's “well-oiled machinery” to stay prominent and become chief minister two times.

Inside the internal rift in Karnataka

The Congress high command is making efforts to convince Siddaramaiah step away from the CM role and transition into a Rajya Sabha membership, given how four seats, including one of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, are headed to polls from Karnataka next month. Besides, as stated in an earlier HT report, Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra is also being offered a cabinet berth proposition.

Even so, Siddaramaiah remains unconvinced about handing over power to his deputy DK Shivakumar. However, Kharge has told Siddaramaiah that he won't be making that decision, people aware of the matter told HT.

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According to news agency PTI, Siddaramaiah has sought time to meet state governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday, May 28. Besides, state home minister G Parameshwara has also said that the “confusion” may clear up by tomorrow.

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