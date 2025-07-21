Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar offer prayer to Kabini river amid rift buzz

Chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on Sunday stood side by side to offer “baagina” to the Kabini river, a ceremonial act usually associated with harmony and gratitude, in Mysuru. However, the allegations of a deeping rift between the two once again was pointed out and the opposition seized the opportunity to attack both the leaders. CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM DK Shivakumar offer ‘baagina’ to the Kabini river in Mysuru on Sunday (HT photo)

This came just a day after Siddaramaiah’s omission of Shivakumar’s name at the Congress’s Sadhana Samavesha in Mysuru reignited questions about the uneasy truce between the state’s top two leaders. Although Shivakumar had addressed the gathering and left for Delhi before Siddaramaiah’s speech, the chief minister’s decision not to acknowledge him on stage raised eyebrows across political circles.

A party functionary, along with actor Sadhu Kokila, quietly reminded Siddaramaiah of the oversight, only to be met with a sharp response. “DK Shivakumar is not on the stage. He left for Bengaluru to attend another event. That’s why I didn’t take his name. We only show respect and acknowledge only those who are on the stage and not those who have left or are sitting at home. As an advocate you should understand this,” Siddaramaiah retorted.

Shivakumar later dismissed the controversy, saying his departure had been communicated in advance. “I had an appointment with a lawyer and flew [to Delhi] immediately after my speech. I returned the same night. There was no politics in my Delhi visit,” he said. On a lighter note, he added, “The BJP leaders seem to have too much love for me. The stronger you are, the more admirers you attract.”

After offering “baagina” on Sunday, Siddramaiah told reporters that the dam across the river was built 51 years ago and said the government has now taken up its strengthening and modernisation.

“A sum of ₹32.25 crore has been approved for the renovation work,” he said, adding that there are also plans to develop a garden similar to the iconic Brindavan Gardens near the KRS dam.

At the event, Shivakumar said dam repair works across the state would be prioritised once the technical committee on dam safety submits its report.

Meanwhile, BJP leader R Ashoka called Siddaramaiah’s actions a show of arrogance. “Even though the high command has lost confidence, and the MLAs are openly expressing their dissatisfaction and demanding a change in leadership, CM Siddaramaiah’s arrogance in holding a rally in a manner that mocks the public anger that has erupted across the state against the government is truly admirable,” he said.

He questioned the deputy chief minister’s standing within his own party. “DK Shivakumar has no support from MLAs; anyone in the KPCC president’s position would have done the same. No agreement has been reached on power-sharing,” he said, referring to speculation that Shivakumar was promised the top post midway through the government’s term.

“‘I will be CM for five years, and I’ll lead in 2028 too,’ said CM Siddaramaiah, who, while sitting in Delhi, not only shattered DK Shivakumar’s dreams into pieces but also insulted him,” Ashoka added. “Now, in Mysuru, he has once again directly taken a jab at the deputy CM.”

Referring to Siddaramaiah’s pointed remark — “We can’t welcome everyone sitting at home” — Ashoka questioned whether the CM was issuing a veiled threat to sideline his deputy. “Is CM Siddaramaiah warning that if DK Shivakumar dares to snatch the chair, he will be permanently sidelined at home?” he questioned.

The opposition leader also linked the power tussle to the larger governance narrative in the state. “In short, it’s true that the spark for a September revolution has already been ignited. It’s also true that Siddaramaiah keeps pouring fuel on it whenever possible. Amid all this, it’s true that Karnataka’s development is stagnating. This is the misfortune of Kannadigas,” he said.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, blamed the opposition for fanning speculation. “The BJP is trying to find pebbles in the curd — making an issue out of a non-issue,” he said. “Shivakumar was present earlier. He had informed us that he was leaving for Delhi and even said so publicly. That’s why I didn’t mention his name.”

“How is it an insult if someone who has already left the venue is not named? The BJP is deluded in thinking it can create a rift between us. They are dreaming of political mileage. They will remain in that illusion forever,” he added.

With PTI inputs