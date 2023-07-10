Shivraj Chouhan washed someone else's feet? Sidhi cop, admin refute viral claim

After Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan apologised and washed the feet of Dashmat Rawat who was urinated on by Pravesh Shukla, Madhya Pradesh Congress claimed that the two persons were different. Sharing a clip of Dashmat Rawat, the official Twitter handle of the Madhya Pradesh Congress claimed that Shivraj Singh washed someone else's feet, not the person who was urinated on. "Such a big conspiracy. Madhya Pradesh will not forgive you," the Madhya Pradesh Congress wrote.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed the feet of Dashmat Rawat, identified as the victim of the Sidhi urination case.

Sidhi SP Dr Ravindra Verma countered the claim and termed it as 'misleading. "In the case of the viral video of Sidhi urination case, there are some misleading claims that the victim was not Dashmat Rawat. Police investigation confirmed that the man was Dashmat Rawat," the SP said.

Sidhi district collector Saket Malviya too issued a video and said some videos are doing the rounds that the urination case victim and Dashmat Rawat are not the same. "But since the police already investigated the case and issued a clarification, we are also refuting news that the victim of the Sidhi urination case and Dashmat Rawat are not the same," the collector said.

Sidhi urination case: What is the new controversy?

1. The video of Pravesh Shukla urinating on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh went viral last week.

2. Pravesh Shukla was arrested and booked under National Security Act. His house was demolished as Shivraj Singh Chouhan promised the strictest action against the accused.

3. The chief minister then met the accused, identified as Dashmat Rawat and washed his feet expressing agony for the incident.

4. Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a relief amount of ₹5 lakh to Dashmat Rawat. Rawat sought Pravesh Shukla's release and said Shukla understood his mistake.

5. Amid all this, a new video of Dashmat Rawat went viral in which he said he did not believe that it was him in the video. This was spread as his denial of the incident.

6. Dashmat Rawat in the viral video claimed he denied it was him in the video to the cops and to the collector. "It was Pravesh Shukla who accepted that he urinated on me," Rawat said.

7. In the video a portion of which went viral claiming that Dashmat Rawat was not the victim, Dashmat Rawat said he was also drunk at that time.

8. Dashmat Rawat said he accepted that he was the victim only after Pravesh Shukla admitted urinating on him.

