Moose Wala murder: ‘Fan’ who tipped off singer's killers sent to 4-day police custody

A local court in Mansa district of Punjab granted four day police custody of Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who had allegedly posed as a fan of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and had passed the information about his movement to the shooters. The police also brought three accused Monu Dagar, Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb in production warrants, after which court granted their four days police remand. Meanwhile, gangster's Manpreet Singh Manna, Saraj Sandhu alias Mintoo, Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi, Manpreet Singh Bhau and Charanjit Singh Chetan were sent in judicial custody. Another suspect Devinder Singh was also brought on production warrants.ALSO READ: Moose Wala would have turned 29 today: Punjab singer-politician rememberedThe Punjab Police had said that Sandeep alias Kekda on directions of gangster Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, who claims to be gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's nephew, had kept a tab on Moose Wala's movement by impersonating himself as his fan. The Punjab Police's additional director general of police (ADGP) Promod Ban said ‘Kekda’ also clicked selfies with the singer, when the latter was leaving his residence minutes before he was gunned down by assailants on May 29.

During interrogation, ‘Kekda’ claimed that he was not aware that the gangsters were planning to kill Moose Wala. The arrested suspect claimed that the accused told him they just wanted to beat the singer up. ‘Kekda’ told the investigators that he was paid ₹15,000 to provide information after carrying out a recce.

Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with Moose Wala's murder, including eight who provided logistical support, carried out recce and sheltered the attackers. The killing of Moose Wala has not only created shockwaves in India, but also in Canada where he had gone to study as a student.

