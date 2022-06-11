Moose Wala would have turned 29 today: Punjab singer-politician remembered

Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead last month, just two weeks before he would have turned 29. The young rapper - who had joined the Congress in December ahead of state elections - was much-loved for his music in India and Canada, where he had gone as a student. Remembering the singer on his 29th birth anniversary on Saturday, his admirers poured out their greetings on social media. He had even received love from Canadian rappers like Aubrey Drake Graham.

Moose Wala's family had held 'Antim Ardas' this week in their ancestral village of the Mansa district where his father gave him a tearful tribute. Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and union home minister Amit Shah are among the leaders who met Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, after his death.

Meanwhile, the probe into his death has intensified. On Friday, a suspected shooter was arrested by the police after eight arrests were made earlier this week. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - lodged in Delhi's Tihar prison - has been identified as the mastermind in the killing. Bishnoi along with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar allegedly plotted the murder of the singer-politician

We pay our humble tributes to Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala ji on his birth anniversary.



He will always stay with us in our hearts. #LegendsNeverDie #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/l4uljxXVJa — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) June 11, 2022

Happy birthday Sidhu Moosewala



Legends never die, always in our heart ?? #HBDSidhuMoosewala #SidhuMosseWala pic.twitter.com/Qdey3Dl1AI — MP Saharan (@manphoolsaran7) June 11, 2022

On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district. He was killed a day after the Punjab government withdrew two of four gunmen provided to him. Nine arrests have been made in the murder case so far, including eight who allegedly provided logistics support, conducted recce and harboured the attackers. The suspected shooter - arrested on Friday is believed to be a part of the group that fired at the Punjab singer-politician.

The 29-year-old singer had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa district and lost to the AAP's Vijay Singla.