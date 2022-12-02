Day after seeking 2 cr reward, Moose Wala's father reacts to Brar detention move

Just a day after Slain Punjabi rapper and politician Sidhu Moose Wala's father sought ₹2 crore as reward for any information on the whereabouts of prime accused Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster was on Friday detained in California. Moose Wala's father welcomed the detention while acknowledging that he was still awaiting an official confirmation on the same.

"I do not have any official information. I learnt through media reports that Brar has been detained. If it is so, I welcome it," Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh told media persons when asked for his reaction, as quoted by news agency PTI. Singh has previously voiced his unhappiness with the probe on his son's murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, confirmed the detention by the US authorities. He said that Brar – who has been termed as the ‘mastermind’ behind the daylight killing – will “definitely be brought to India” and will be in the custody of the Punjab Police “very soon”.

“We will definitely bring Goldy Brar to India as per the treaty with America so that the families that have lost their sons and daughters find some solace. Brar was the main mastermind, and there are others as well whose records are with us,” he said.

Singh had on Thursday called on the Centre to announce a reward of ₹2 crore for anyone with any information that leads to the arrest of the accused gangster. “Recently, a Punjabi man fled from Australia after murdering a woman. The Australian government announced a reward of 1 million dollars... I pay ₹2 crore in a year as tax to the government. Still, if the government is not able to pay such an amount as a reward, I am ready to pay it from my pocket, even if I have to sell my land for it. I just want the reward to be announced by the government,” he said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moose Wala was killed on May 29 in a broad daylight murder in Punjab's Mansa district.

Satinderjeet Singh – better known as Goldy Brar – was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and claimed responsibility for the singer's murder. A native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, he had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

The Punjab Police had issued a red corner notice (that allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad) against Brar.

Goldy Brar was also a key conspirator in the Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder incident that took place last month.

(With inputs from PTI)

