Moose Wala’s father seeks 2-cr reward for Goldy Brar’s arrest

Back in India from his UK tour, slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh on Thursday appealed to the government to announce a reward of at least ₹2 crore for any information that leads to the arrest of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder.

He was speaking at an event here. Later, he also paid obeisance at Golden Temple, where he said, “Recently, a Punjabi man fled from Australia after murdering a woman. The Australian government announced a reward of 1 million dollars for giving information about him. Resultantly, he was arrested in six days.”

“I pay ₹2 crore in a year as tax to the government. Still, if the government is not able to pay such an amount as a reward, I am ready to pay it from my pocket, even if I have to sell my land for it. I just want the reward to be announced by the government,” he said.

Balkaur alleged, “The police are giving guest treatment to gangsters in their custody. It must be stopped. It must be ascertained who is patronising and supporting Lawrence Bishnoi in jail? If accused in other cases can undergo narco tests, why can’t Bishnoi and other gangsters, who have ruined scores of families, to unearth the whole conspiracy?”

“Almost all accused, who gave shape to my son’s murder or the persons who gave them shelter, have been arrested. But I want the mastermind to be nabbed,” he added.