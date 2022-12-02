Detained in US, most wanted gangster Goldy Brar will be Punjab Police custody very soon: CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that most wanted gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the brutal murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in May, has been detained in the US and he will “definitely be brought to India”.

“Brar was detained by California police and they have contacted the government and Punjab Police. He will be in the custody of Punjab Police very soon,” Mann said in Ahmedabad, where he is campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections on December 5.

“I am telling you...that California police have detained him. They have contacted the Indian government and the Punjab Police and informed them about his detention. They have asked whether he needs to be deported,” Mann told reporters. “We will definitely bring Goldy Brar to India as per the treaty with America so that the families that have lost their sons and daughters find some solace. Brar was the main mastermind, and there are others as well whose records are with us,” he said.

He said Brar used to get his work done through Pakistan using a gang.

“We are discussing the issue at the international level so that others are brought here. They will be interrogated and there may be more revelations...Goldy Brar will be very soon in the custody of Punjab Police,” Mann said.

BRAR WENT TO CANADA IN 2017

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 this year. Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued against Brar.

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a native of Muktsar district in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Brar was also a key conspirator in the Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh’s murder that took place at Kotkapura in Faridkot district on November 10.