Goldy Brar, labelled as mastermind in Moosewala murder, detained: Sources

Goldy Brar, gangster who has been linked to Sidhu Moose Wala killing and other incidents in Punjab, has been detained in California, people familiar with the matter said. No official or unofficial confirmation was received from any central agency on the detention of gangster Goldy Brar in the murder of singer-politician Moosewala, the Punjab Police had earlier said on Friday.

Brar has been labelled as the mastermind in the killing of Moosewala, who was shot dead near his home in May in the Mansa district of Punjab.

On Thursday, Moosewala's father- Balkaur Singh - had appealed to the Bhagwant Mann government to announce a reward of at least ₹2 crore for any information that led to the arrest of the Canada-based gangster. “Recently, a Punjabi man fled from Australia after murdering a woman. The Australian government announced a reward of 1 million dollars for giving information about him. Resultantly, he was arrested in six days. I pay ₹2 crore in a year as tax to the government. Still, if the government is not able to pay such an amount as a reward, I am ready to pay it from my pocket, even if I have to sell my land for it. I just want the reward to be announced by the government,” he said.

He was making a reference to the arrest of Rajwinder Singh - the Indian nurse who was recently arrested in Delhi in the 2018 murder of Australia woman. Singh - who had a reward of 1 million Australian dollars on him - fled from the country in a bid to evade action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON