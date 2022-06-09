Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Who is Mahakal with possible link to Salman Khan threat letter case?

The Punjab Police on Thursday detained two persons in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Walla who was shot dead on May 29 at Mansa village. News agency ANI reported Keshav, one of those who have been detained, is suspected to have supplied weapons to those who attacked Sidhu Moose wala.

Here are the latest updates in the investigation into the case:

1. The Delhi Police on Wednesday named jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

2. A close aide of the main shooter in Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, Mahakal, has been arrested by the Pune Police.

3. The role of Lawrence Bishnoi's relative Sachin Bishnoi in the killing has also emerged.

4. Mahakal has been arrested in a joint operation of the Delhi Police and the Maharashtra Police in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

5. Mahakal used to work for Lawrence Bishnoi and had committed a crime in Punjab's Moga on the instruction of Lawrence. He used to work in close coordination with the suspected main shooter of the Sidhu Moose Wala case.

6. Mahakal was recently involved in an attempt to murder case registered in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

7. Cops are investigating if there is any link between Mahakal and the threat letter issued for Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

8. The threat letter mention GB, LB which cops think is a reference to Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster who works for Lawrence Bishnoi, possibly referred to as LB, though police have not mentioned this officially.

9. On Sunday, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after a morning walk when an unidentified man keptthe threat letter. "Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga G.B L.B... (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will meet Moosewala's fate.)" it said.

10. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch unit on Wednesday arrived in Delhi to question Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with Salman Khan threat letter.

