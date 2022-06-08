Suspect in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder arrested in another case in Pune

The Pune rural police have arrested Saurabh alias Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, one of the suspected shooters in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, officials said on Wednesday.

Mahakal, against whom Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked, was arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of one Omkar Bankehele, who was allegedly killed by his accomplice Santosh Jadhav, another suspect under scanner in the Moosewala murder case.

Earlier this week, Punjab Police had released details of eight persons suspecting their involvement in Moosewala case. Among the eight included Jadhav and Mahakak.

Mahakal is accused of giving shelter to Jadhav and a case against him was registered with Manchar police station.

“We have arrested Mahakal, against whom stringent MCOCA was invoked for allegedly harbouring Jadhav in the 2021 murder case of Bankhele. A case to that effect was registered with Manchar police station,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, (Pune rural).

When asked whether Mahakal has any role in the Moosewala murder case, he said they will be informed about his arrest to the concerned investigation agencies to verify his role,” he said.

He said that Mahakal is also involved in a case registered in Rajasthan and Pune rural police will inform their counterparts in Rajasthan and Punjab.

Speaking about his role in the Bankhele’s murder case, he said that Kamble is not directly linked to the murder of Bankhele in which Jadhav is accused but he had harboured Jadhav after the commission of the crime. “There is a provision in the MCOCA that those who help or harbour accused against whom MCOCA is involved, also become accused in MCOCA.