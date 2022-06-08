Suspect in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder arrested in another case in Pune
The Pune rural police have arrested Saurabh alias Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, one of the suspected shooters in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, officials said on Wednesday.
Mahakal, against whom Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked, was arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of one Omkar Bankehele, who was allegedly killed by his accomplice Santosh Jadhav, another suspect under scanner in the Moosewala murder case.
Earlier this week, Punjab Police had released details of eight persons suspecting their involvement in Moosewala case. Among the eight included Jadhav and Mahakak.
Mahakal is accused of giving shelter to Jadhav and a case against him was registered with Manchar police station.
“We have arrested Mahakal, against whom stringent MCOCA was invoked for allegedly harbouring Jadhav in the 2021 murder case of Bankhele. A case to that effect was registered with Manchar police station,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, (Pune rural).
When asked whether Mahakal has any role in the Moosewala murder case, he said they will be informed about his arrest to the concerned investigation agencies to verify his role,” he said.
He said that Mahakal is also involved in a case registered in Rajasthan and Pune rural police will inform their counterparts in Rajasthan and Punjab.
Speaking about his role in the Bankhele’s murder case, he said that Kamble is not directly linked to the murder of Bankhele in which Jadhav is accused but he had harboured Jadhav after the commission of the crime. “There is a provision in the MCOCA that those who help or harbour accused against whom MCOCA is involved, also become accused in MCOCA.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics