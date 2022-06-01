Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: SIT traced routes used by killers, says Mansa SSP

Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, who is heading the SIT probe into the murder case of famous Punjabi singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, on Wednesday said the cops are probing various angles in connection to the murder of the singer as they have got various leads. Toora said the SIT has traced the route used by the assailants to carry out the attack and also the route used for the recce after the surveillance CCTV footage.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

Moose Wala was cremated on Tuesday at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district amid a sea of crowd who gathered to pay their tributes to the singer.

"We have also traced the route used by them to escape. Some important clues were found on the abandoned vehicles, which were used in the crime. Apart from that joint coordination of state police including cyber cells. After getting leads during the investigation, police arrested one person and brought two members of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang on production warrants. So gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement is to be probed. We are sure that they have strong information regarding this module," the SSP said.

Toora added that the police have information that Bishnoi is presently in the custody of the Delhi Police. "So, as per law, we cannot seek his remand right now. The SIT will make him join the investigation and his role will be probed," he said.

On Tuesday, Toora said the police were probing the role of groups of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar as they have taken responsibility for the incident.