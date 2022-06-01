Moose Wala murder: Police start process to bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab

The special investigation team (SIT) of Mansa police probing the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, is preparing to bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be the main conspirator of the murder, on production warrant to Punjab.

Also read: Moose Wala case: Bishnoi takes back Delhi HC plea, will move Punjab court

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said that the police had got several leads, based on which two gangsters had been brought on production warrants and one arrested. “We are sure that an organised gang carried out the attack in which Moose Wala was killed. We are interrogating them to get better leads and find the actual perpetrators,” he said.

“The SIT is interrogating the accused to develop more leads. So far, the investigation points towards the Bishnoi gang. The process to bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Delhi to Punjab will be initiated through the local court after his remand given to Delhi police ends. Meanwhile, the SIT is trying to identify the assailants who carried out the attack,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Suspect who arranged two vehicles in police custody

On Tuesday, the special cell of Delhi Police obtained five-day custody of jailed gangster Bishnoi, who was lodged at Tihar jail in connection with an old case.

Punjab Police on Tuesday detained Manpreet Singh, alias Bhau, of Mansa district’s Dhapai village who is suspected to have provided logistic support to the killers, including arranging two vehicles involved in the murder of Moose Wala. He was sent in five-day police remand by a Mansa court.

Bhau, who was arrested from Dehradun on Monday afternoon in a joint operation of Punjab Police and their Uttarakhand counterparts, is suspected to have provided the Bolero and Toyota Corolla car to the killers.

Mansa police also brought two gangsters, Manpreet Singh Manna and Siraj Sandhu, from the Ferozepur Central Jail and Bathinda Central Jail on production warrant after getting a few strong leads.

Manna, who is a distant relative of Bhau, killed another gangster Kulveer Singh Naruana and his accomplice Chamkaur Singh last year. While Sandhu, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, is accused of killing a Hindu leader in Amritsar, police sources said Manna was in touch with Bishnoi from inside Ferozepur Jail.

After the killing, the gang took the responsibility and termed it an act of revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali in August last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON