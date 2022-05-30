Sidhu Moose Wala, Tupac Shakur. 5 rappers who were shot dead

Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday. The 28-year-old singer's murder has created shockwaves across the country, with the finger of suspect pointing to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The singer, accused of glorifying gun culture and violence through his songs, joins the ill-fated list of musicians who were fatally shot. Here are the five other rappers and singers who met a tragic end. 1. Scott La Rock: Scott Monroe Sterlin, also known as La Rock was an American hip hop artiste and DJ. A member of the Boogie Down Productions, Rock was on the verge of signing a recording contract with Warner Brothers Records, the New York Times reported. The duo's first album comprising rhythmic rap tunes was about to hit the record charts. Unfortunately, he was shot dead on July 13, 1987, in the South Bronx area. According to police officials and hospital reports, a gunman fired from an apartment window across the street at a jeeb on which Sterling and four other friends were on board. The rapper was shot in the head and neck. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

2. Tupac Shakur: Hailed as one of the ‘Greatest Artist of All Time' by the Rolling Stone magazine, Shakur's songs centred on his growing up, racism and violence along with hardship in the ghettos. The rapper's songs are laced with aggression and violence. He was shot while riding his car in Las Vegas in 1996.

3. Young Dolph: The rapper was shot dead in Memphis in Tennessee in 2021. According to autopsy reports, he was shot 22 times while picking up cookies for his mother from a bakery he frequently visited. 4. Notorious BIG: Christopher Wallace, also known as Notorious Big, was shot dead in 1997, six months after Tupac Shakur's death in a shootout in Las Vegas. He was shot when an assailant opened fire at him while his car was at a red light. 5. XXXTentacion: Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, popularly known as Rapper XXXTentacion, was shot dead while leaving a motor sports dealership in Deerfield Beach, just 64 kilometres north of Miami in 2018. (With ANI inputs)

